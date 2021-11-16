Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Ichabods prepare for their first playoff trip in a decade, the MIAA has tabbed Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. as the Special Teams Player of the Year.
The senior ranked second in the league in avg. kickoff return yards (27.2) and four in avg. punt return yards (9.71). Letcher also recorded the second-longest kickoff return in the league this season with a 90-yard return for a touchdown against Central Oklahoma.
Letcher joins four other Ichabods to make the first team, including Mitch Schurig, Colton Dunkle, Malick Fall and Marquise Manning. Two Emporia State players made the first team: Jace McDown and Ross Brungardt.
Second and third teams, as well as honorable mention picks, are available here.
First-Team
Quarterback – TJ Davis – Nebraska Kearney
Quarterback – Mitchell Schurig - Washburn
Running Back – Al McKeller – Northwest Missouri
Wide Receiver – Cameron Saunders – Central Missouri
Wide Receiver – James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn
Tight End – Hunter Budke – Fort Hays State
All-Purpose Back – Adrian Soto – Fort Hays State
All-Purpose Back – Dayton Sealey – Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line – Amari Angram-Boldin – Fort Hays State
Offensive Line – Corey Hoelck – Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line – Tanner Owen – Northwest Missouri
Offensive Line – Trase Jeffries – Pittsburg State
Offensive Line – Colton Dunkle - Washburn
Kicker – Cross Holmes – Pittsburg State
Kick/Punter Returner – James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn
Defensive Line – Chima Dunga – Central Missour
iDefensive Line – Michael Slater – Central Oklahoma
Defensive Line – Sam Roberts – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Line – Zach Howard – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Line – Malick Fall - Washburn
Linebacker – Jace McDown – Emporia State
Linebacker – Jackson Barnes – Northwest Missouri
Linebacker – P.J. Sarwinski – Pittsburg State
Defensive Back – Darius Swanson – Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Back – Cahleel Smith – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Back – Dallis Flowers – Pittsburg State
Defensive Back – Marquise Manning - Washburn
Punter – Ross Brungardt – Emporia State
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.