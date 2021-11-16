Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Ichabods prepare for their first playoff trip in a decade, the MIAA has tabbed Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. as the Special Teams Player of the Year.

The senior ranked second in the league in avg. kickoff return yards (27.2) and four in avg. punt return yards (9.71). Letcher also recorded the second-longest kickoff return in the league this season with a 90-yard return for a touchdown against Central Oklahoma.

Letcher joins four other Ichabods to make the first team, including Mitch Schurig, Colton Dunkle, Malick Fall and Marquise Manning. Two Emporia State players made the first team: Jace McDown and Ross Brungardt.

Second and third teams, as well as honorable mention picks, are available here.

First-Team

Quarterback – TJ Davis – Nebraska Kearney

Quarterback – Mitchell Schurig - Washburn

Running Back – Al McKeller – Northwest Missouri

Wide Receiver – Cameron Saunders – Central Missouri

Wide Receiver – James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn

Tight End – Hunter Budke – Fort Hays State

All-Purpose Back – Adrian Soto – Fort Hays State

All-Purpose Back – Dayton Sealey – Nebraska Kearney

Offensive Line – Amari Angram-Boldin – Fort Hays State

Offensive Line – Corey Hoelck – Nebraska Kearney

Offensive Line – Tanner Owen – Northwest Missouri

Offensive Line – Trase Jeffries – Pittsburg State

Offensive Line – Colton Dunkle - Washburn

Kicker – Cross Holmes – Pittsburg State

Kick/Punter Returner – James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn

Defensive Line – Chima Dunga – Central Missour

iDefensive Line – Michael Slater – Central Oklahoma

Defensive Line – Sam Roberts – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Line – Zach Howard – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Line – Malick Fall - Washburn

Linebacker – Jace McDown – Emporia State

Linebacker – Jackson Barnes – Northwest Missouri

Linebacker – P.J. Sarwinski – Pittsburg State

Defensive Back – Darius Swanson – Nebraska Kearney

Defensive Back – Cahleel Smith – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Back – Dallis Flowers – Pittsburg State

Defensive Back – Marquise Manning - Washburn

Punter – Ross Brungardt – Emporia State

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.