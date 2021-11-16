Vietnam tarriff reductions to have positive impact on Kansas producers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has applauded an announcement on tariff reductions in Vietnam, which will have a positive impact on Kansas producers.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says Vietnam has announced it will cut tariffs on corn, wheat and pork.

“Reducing tariffs in Vietnam has been a priority for the agricultural industry for a long time. This is great news for Kansas farmers saddled with increasing input costs on fertilizer and crop protection products. We hope to hear more positive news about tariff reductions on distiller’s grains and ethanol for our biofuels industry soon,” said Sen. Marshall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the reductions for wheat and corn will happen when the decree takes effect on Dec. 20, and the reduction for frozen pork products will start on July 1, 2022.

“The tariff reductions will give U.S. corn, wheat and pork producers greater access to the Vietnamese market, in line with competitors from countries that have free trade agreements with Vietnam,” the USDA said.

In 2020, the USDA said U.S. exports of corn, wheat and pork to Vietnam were valued at $228 million.

