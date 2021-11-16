Tuesday forecast: Another warm day, much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another warm day is expected, similar to yesterday, before a cold front tonight brings highs back to reality. In fact highs tomorrow and Thursday will be slightly below average.

Tonight’s cold front will bring a slight chance of rain mainly from midnight to sunrise however most spots will remain dry. The highest chance for rain will be east of HWY 75 and at most a few spots will get up 0.10″. Those that get rain it’ll likely be closer to 0.05″.

After tonight’s rain chance, the next possible chance for rain may end up being Thanksgiving. The cold front this weekend is expected to come through dry.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds S/N 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N 15-30 mph.

As clouds clear out and winds diminish Wednesday night, this will set-up lows in the 20s for many spots. Lows in the 20s will occur Thursday night as well with warmer temperatures this weekend. Highs will continue to warm Friday and Saturday after highs may be stuck in the 40s Thursday (with sun and lighter winds).

Extended Thanksgiving Outlook: Kansas and the surrounding region looks to remain quiet with most of the hazardous travel concern on Wednesday mainly in the northeast and northwest. Highs may be stuck around 50° if not in the 40s for Thanksgiving if you’re sticking around northeast KS. This is all subject to change so keep checking back daily for updates including more details on what to expect for the entire holiday weekend.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today’s warm weather with highs in the 70s, it won’t get this warm for a while.

Temperatures below freezing are likely for most if not all of northeast Kansas Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Other than some light rain tonight where most spots won’t get anything at all, expect a dry week.



