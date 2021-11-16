Topeka woman injured Sunday in Riley County crash

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old Topeka woman was injured in a rollover crash early Sunday in Riley County, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7:18 a.m. in the 9600 block of Fancy Creek Road near Randolph. The location was about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan.

According to Riley County Police Department officials, a 2001 Pontiac Grant Am driven by Michaela Denlinger rolled over at that location.

Denlinger was transported by LifeStar air ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of her injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

