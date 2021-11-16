Topeka law enforcement ring bells for Salvation Army

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement enjoyed some friendly competition Tuesday to raise money for the Salvation Army.

The Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Fire Department participated in a ‘Badges and Bells’ challenge. The agencies rang bells for two hours outside Seabrook Apple Market on Gage Blvd. raising awareness for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Sheriff Brian Hill says it’s part of their duty to the community.

“There’s people out here struggling, we all know it,” Sheriff Brian Hill said. “So, anything I can do to help people get a leg up, the Salvation Army is a perfect platform to do that. We just want to contribute.”

Funds raised will provide food boxes and toys for families, and help the Salvation Army’s work year-round.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.