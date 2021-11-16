Advertisement

Topeka High’s NiJa Canady sits out basketball season to focus on softball

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High star athlete NiJa Canady told 13News that she will not play basketball in order to focus on the softball season.

Canady played a vital role on the Trojans basketball squads that made it to two 6A State Championship games. Canady averaged 20 points and 11.0 rebounds per game during her three seasons playing basketball with Topeka High.

The senior multi-sport star decided to focus on softball where she also played a major role in bringing Topeka High its first State Softball Championship. As a junior, the pitcher went 21-0 with a .26 earned run averaged while striking out 232 batters. She was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Kansas Softball Player of the Year.

She recently verbally committed to play softball at Stanford University.

