Topeka Fire offers free EMT training through new paid internship

FILE
FILE(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Through a new paid internship at the Topeka Fire Department, candidates will be able to take EMT classes for free.

The Topeka Fire Department says it is now accepting applications for its new paid internship. It said the internship is the first of its kind in TFD history.

TFD said the internship will allow candidates to learn different parts of fire service to prepare for a potential career as a Topeka firefighter.

At the end of the internship, TFD said qualified candidates will get their Emergency Medical Technician certification, which is required to become a firefighter in Topeka. The internship will offer the chance to take the EMT class for free while also being paid as an intern.

Chosen candidates will work Monday through Friday and be paid for up to 30 hours per week. Minimum requirements for the internship are as follows:

  • Must be at least 18-years-old
  • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Must have the desire to help others

TFD said applications are due by Dec. 10, 2021.

To apply, click HERE.

