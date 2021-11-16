Advertisement

Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection order, criminal use of weapons, and harrass by telecom device(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dentist accused of harassment and weapons violations will skip going to jail, at least for now.

According to Shawnee Co. Court records, Brian Dean Newell was placed on 12 months of supervised probation during a hearing November 8, 2021.

Previously, Newell faced two felony counts for criminal use of weapons, and three misdemeanor charges for stalking and violating a protection order.

Court records show the two felony charges were dropped and Newell pleaded guilty to the remaining misdemeanors.

Judge Cheryl Rios sentenced Newell to three 12-month sentences in the Shawnee Co. Jail to be served concurrently, but immediately suspended the sentence in lieu of probation.

Newell would be sent to jail should he violate terms of his probation.

Newell was also ordered to pay $220 in court fees, not have any contact with victims identified in the case, wear a GPS monitoring device and submit to a drug, alcohol and mental health assessment.

Newell was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on April 19, 2021.

Court documents obtained by 13 NEWS say Topeka dentist Dr. Brian Newell was found with a .300 Blackout pistol and nearly 250 rounds of ammunition for it during the time of his arrest, even though he was forbidden to have a gun due to a court order.

Newell’s ex-wife also filed a protection from abuse order against him prior to his arrest.

Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest

Report from July 28, 2021

(MGN)
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation

Report from May 4, 2021

FILE PHOTO

