Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dentist accused of harassment and weapons violations will skip going to jail, at least for now.

According to Shawnee Co. Court records, Brian Dean Newell was placed on 12 months of supervised probation during a hearing November 8, 2021.

Previously, Newell faced two felony counts for criminal use of weapons, and three misdemeanor charges for stalking and violating a protection order.

Court records show the two felony charges were dropped and Newell pleaded guilty to the remaining misdemeanors.

Judge Cheryl Rios sentenced Newell to three 12-month sentences in the Shawnee Co. Jail to be served concurrently, but immediately suspended the sentence in lieu of probation.

Newell would be sent to jail should he violate terms of his probation.

Newell was also ordered to pay $220 in court fees, not have any contact with victims identified in the case, wear a GPS monitoring device and submit to a drug, alcohol and mental health assessment.

Newell was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on April 19, 2021.

Court documents obtained by 13 NEWS say Topeka dentist Dr. Brian Newell was found with a .300 Blackout pistol and nearly 250 rounds of ammunition for it during the time of his arrest, even though he was forbidden to have a gun due to a court order.

Newell’s ex-wife also filed a protection from abuse order against him prior to his arrest.

