‘Swan Lake’ canceled at McCain Auditorium due to seaport backlog

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to a backlog in the nation’s seaports, ballet fans will not be able to attend “Swan Lake” at McCain Auditorium as it has been canceled.

Kansas State University says the Jan. 25, 2022, performance of “Swan Lake” by the Russian National Ballet at McCain Auditorium has been canceled.

Todd Holmberg, executive director of McCain, said the cancellation is due to the unprecedented backlog on incoming goods arriving by boat to the U.S., which means shipping companies are unable to guarantee delivery of inbound cargo shipments.

“This situation is affecting the logistics planning for the Russian National Ballet and means that timely delivery of the company’s set and costumes for the ballet company’s entire U.S. tour cannot be guaranteed,” Holmberg said. “As a result, the Russian National Ballet made the difficult decision to cancel its K-State performance.”

K-State said those who have already purchased tickets for the ballet have three options for a refund:

Donate the value of the tickets to Friends of the McCain organization to help sustain its ability to present live shows. A letter acknowledging the donation is available upon request. Get the value of tickets as a gift certificate. The expiration date for the gift certificate would be June 30, 2023, and would be good for any show presented by the McCain Performance Series. All certificates will be mailed and could take six weeks to process. Get a credit card refund for the value of the tickets and sales tax. Refunds will e issued to the original ticket holder on the credit card with which the tickets were purchased. Order processing fees are nonrefundable. Refunds could take four to six weeks to process.

McCain said ticketholders should email the ticket office at mccain@k-state.edu with their preference by Jan. 25, 2022. If ticketholders do not contact the office by the end of the day on Jan. 25, McCain will automatically credit the patron’s account with a gift certificate.

“McCain is disappointed for this unexpected and insurmountable logistics obstacle,” Holmberg said. “Canceling the show was the only option due to the current unreliable supply chain circumstances.”

For more information or for assistance, email mccain@k-state.edu.

