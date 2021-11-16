Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department has applauded USD 372 officials for their course of action to hold students accountable for recent “shenanigans.”

The Silver Lake Police Department says it has been made aware of “shenanigans” in the community and has been in contact with school officials who have identified the culprits.

SLPD said the district will allow the culprits to “work off” their errant behavior in order to hold them accountable, teach them appropriate behavior and avoid involvement in the juvenile criminal justice system. It said it fully endorses this path taken.

SLPD said it appreciates USD 375 administration and staff and the collaborative working relationship they hold with police. It said it also admires their commitment to education and protecting children as well as all behind the scenes support and guidance they provide to kids.

