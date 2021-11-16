Schools in Riley County are taking measures to keep kids in the classroom

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Increases in COVID-19 cases have some schools stepping up precautions, Manhattan Catholic Schools is among them.

With two positive cases among students, and 3 close contacts quarantined, the Council of Education met, and decided to implement a mask mandate for 10 days.

They also launched a ‘Test to Stay’ option, allowing non-symptomatic students to take daily rapid COVID-19 tests prior to each school day and remain learning in school, if it’s negative.

“Since the State has restricted virtual learning this year…this lets the kids be in school, lets them learn, and its also for staff members, its not just for students but it helps us keep school as normal as possible, for as many kids as possible.” Manhattan Catholic Schools principal Mike Hubka says.

Manhattan Catholic Schools Council of Education is working to keep as many kids in school, while looking out for the health and safety of everyone who is in the building on a daily basis.

The Blue Valley-Randolph District brought back masks this week, continuing through at least mid-December, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the district.

USD 378 Riley County has also implemented a ‘Test to Stay’ option for students in their district as well

