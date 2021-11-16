Satisfaction survey shows Topekans see room for improvement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans find room for improvement when it comes to the the quality of services the city offers.

The city released results Monday of a satisfaction survey conducted by the ETC Institute. It reflects the views of 500 Topekans who responded to a mailing that represented a random sample of households.

Overall, about half - 49 percent - are very satisfied or satisfied with the quality of services provided by the city; 43 percent with the quality of life; and 36 percent with the city’s feeling of safety.

Looking at specific services, 89 percent are very satisfied or satisfied with the city’s fire and emergency medical services; 67 percent with the quality of police services; and 59 percent with customer service received from city employees.

When it comes to what needs the most work over the next two years, 85 percent say city street maintenance, while 51 percent say police services and 38 percent say code enforcement.

The survey also analyzed the importance people placed on certain areas versus how satisfied they were with them to come up with an “IS Rating.” They identified high priority/low satisfaction areas to recommend top priorities for investment.

City streets easily topped that rating (IS Rating = 0.7898), followed by city codes and ordinances (IS Rating = 0.2869), effective communication (IS Rating = 0.1984), quality of water and sewer utilities (IS Rating = 0.1928), and quality of police services (IS Rating = 0.1666).

“We appreciate community members taking the time to provide their feedback to us,” City Manager Brent Trout said. “We will use this information to guide us in our planning and decision making over the next three years.”

The survey also delves into specific areas within each major service category, everything from what people think of the taste of tap water to broadband quality and what should get development incentives. You can find a link to the full survey results, as well as the demographic breakdown of participants, by clicking here.

ETC Institute conducted the survey from Aug. 15, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2021. They say the survey was administered by phone, mail, and internet.

