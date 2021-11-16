Red Stocking Breakfast is back! Event benefitting KCSL moves to downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is back in a new location.

The Red Stocking Breakfast benefiting Kansas Children’s Service League had to cancel last year due to the pandemic. This year, the organization plans events in Topeka, Emporia, Overland Park, and Wichita to raise money for their programs supporting children and families.

Topeka’s breakfast will move to The Pennant in downtown Topeka, since long-time host Carlos O’Kelly’s has closed its doors.

13′s Melissa Brunner and Doug Brown are honorary chairpersons for this year’s Topeka event. They and KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd appeared on The Danielle Norwood Show on WIBW Radio to talk about this year’s plans.

In addition to a great breakfast, the Red Stocking Breakfast will include celebrity servers and Santa, working together to support KCSL’s work.

“Family is everything. Whether you’re an infant or a toddler or a teenager or an adult, you need those supports around you,” Cozadd said. “We come together as family to support each other and as a result we are able to support our families who are often isolated and don’t have those support systems.”

Topeka’s Red Stocking Breakfast is 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. December 11th at The Pennant. Emporia’s breakfast is 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. December 4th at Bruff’s Bar & Grill.

Get tickets at www.KCSL.org.

