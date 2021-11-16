Police investigate broken windows at downtown Topeka business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police early Tuesday were investigating an incident in which two windows were broken out at a downtown Topeka business.

Officers were called at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday to Stephanie’s Style Salon and Boutique at 123 S.E. 10th Ave.

Responding officers found two windows at the front of the business -- facing S.E. 10th Avenue -- had been broken. One of the windows was in the lower-left portion of the front of the business. The other was near the center of the front portion of the business.

Police at the scene said it wasn’t known if anyone had entered the business.

However, police said they were seeking to determine if someone could have reached through the broken glass and stolen a television that had been near the windows.

Topeka police also were seeking surveillance video from area businesses that may have recorded the incident.

No arrests had been reported as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

