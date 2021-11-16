Advertisement

Ottawa police attempt to identify two in ongoing theft investigation

The Ottawa Police Department attempts to identify the two individuals pictured in an ongoing theft investigation on Nov. 15, 2021.(Ottawa Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an ongoing theft investigation, the Ottawa Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects.

The Ottawa Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is attempting to identify two people in reference to a theft investigation.

OPD said if anyone knows who these people may be, they should contact the department at 785-242-1700 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be submitted HERE.

