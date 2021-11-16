Ottawa police attempt to identify two in ongoing theft investigation

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an ongoing theft investigation, the Ottawa Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects.

The Ottawa Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is attempting to identify two people in reference to a theft investigation.

OPD said if anyone knows who these people may be, they should contact the department at 785-242-1700 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be submitted HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.