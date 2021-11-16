One taken into custody after pursuit ends near Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody Monday morning after a chase ended near Silver Lake, authorities said.

The incident began around 10 a.m. at the 24-7 gas station and convenience store near the Maple Hill exit off Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, about 12 miles west of Topeka.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Candice Breshears said a trooper “contacted” an individual at the gas station.

When the trooper asked for a K9 unit to respond, Breshears said, the individual fled from the scene in a vehicle.

A pursuit ensued and went north and west from the gas station, eventually moving into the area of US-24 highway in northwestern Shawnee County.

Stop sticks were deployed near Rossville, Breshears said, and the vehicle spun out and came to rest in a cornfield near Silver Lake.

The driver was arrested without further incident.

Additional details, including the identity of the driver, weren’t immediately available.

