Missouri man killed Monday in I-35 crash in Franklin County

A Missouri man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday on I-35, about five miles southwest of Ottawa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Honda Odyssey minivan was southbound on I-35 when it drifted off the right side of the roadway, then collided with a tree. The vehicle came to rest about 100 feet off the roadway in the ditch.

The driver, William R. Cox, 68, of Clinton, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Cox, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

