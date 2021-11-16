Mercy Crytsal Gala postponed 1 year, to be held Feb. 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mercy Crystal Gala in Manhattan has been postponed for one year and will now be held in February 2023.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says given the fact the Mercy Crystal Gala is a charity event and with the current nature of in-person events, the 2022 Gala scheduled for Feb. 5, has been postponed until February 2023.

However, Ascension said the work must continue. Right now, it said continued support for Mercy Community Health Foundation will enhance vital programs and services for patients and frontline healthcare workers in Manhattan as it continues to forge through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ascension said everyone has been challenged by the pandemic, but bedside providers have been especially affected and continue to give unwavering care to patients in ever-changing and increasingly difficult situations.

Since March 2020, Ascension Via Christi said the Mercy Health Foundation has handed over $409,012 for the following:

Pandemic-related Equipment: $311,700

Infant and Pediatric Programs: $60,060

Education and Training: $20,330

Employee Hardship Assistance: $12,822

Patient Prescription Assistance: $4,100

Ascension said community support for the foundation’s mission will impact the future of healthcare in Manhattan by helping to fund the following:

The expansion of preventative health programs and social services for patients, as well as mental health initiatives for staff

Equipment upgrades and technology for improved diagnostic capability and quicker treatment

Continuing education and training for the hospital’s workforce

Recruitment of highly-skilled and high demand healthcare personnel



To make a difference in the health and wellness of the greater Manhattan community, Ascension Via Christi said residents should consider investing in the Mercy Community Health Foundation HERE.

