Manhattan woman victim of $1,000 gift card scam

Riley County police were investigating a gift-card scam that cost a 60-year-old Manhattan woman $1,000.(ABC)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were investigating a gift-card scam that cost a 60-year-old Manhattan woman $1,000.

Riley County police officers filed a report for theft by deception around 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue, officials said.

Police officials said an unknown suspect called the woman saying her Amazon account had been hacked and that she needed to purchase gift cards and provide them to the caller as a remedy.

The estimated loss associated with the case was approximately $1,000. 

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

