Local law enforcement agencies team up for Thanksgiving Safe Arrival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies will participate in Thanksgiving Safe Arrival and will ensure passengers and drivers are correctly buckled.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian C. Hill says the Sheriff’s Office will join various Kansas law enforcement agencies for the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Traffic Enforcement campaign, which has been funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

While all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, Hill said starting Saturday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Nov. 29, the extra provision will aggressively enforce occupant protection laws.

While the objective of the campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained occupants, Hill said agencies will also provide education to serve as a reminder that “buckling up saves lives.”

Last week, the Junction City Police Department said they would also participate in the campaign.

