KU’s Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) dunks the ball in front of Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during...
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) dunks the ball in front of Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. Kansas won the game 87-74. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji was honored as the Big 12 men’s basketball Player of the Week.

Agbaji has had a sensational start to his season. He started off with a career-high 29 points in Kansas’ 87-74 opening day win over Michigan State. He followed that up by scoring 25 points in the Jayhawks home-opening win over Tarleton State.

His 54 total points scored in the first two games are the most scored by a Jayhawks player during the Bill Self era. That eclipsed a mark set by Frank Mason III. He scored 51 total points in the first two games to start the 2016-17 season.

This is the second time in Agbaji’s career that he’s been named the Big 12 men’s basketball Player of the Week.

