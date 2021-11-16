KU’s Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji was honored as the Big 12 men’s basketball Player of the Week.

Agbaji has had a sensational start to his season. He started off with a career-high 29 points in Kansas’ 87-74 opening day win over Michigan State. He followed that up by scoring 25 points in the Jayhawks home-opening win over Tarleton State.

His 54 total points scored in the first two games are the most scored by a Jayhawks player during the Bill Self era. That eclipsed a mark set by Frank Mason III. He scored 51 total points in the first two games to start the 2016-17 season.

This is the second time in Agbaji’s career that he’s been named the Big 12 men’s basketball Player of the Week.

