KHP trooper gives reminder to drive sober after a fatality car wreck years ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Five years ago today, an impaired driver crossed a median on I-70 near Junction City, slamming into another vehicle, and killing a mother and her two children.

“Any fatality crash is difficult for so many people, it affects the individuals and the family members of a crash that has resulted in a fatality, and it’s devastating for those family members to hear those words and someone that has been notified that someone has been killed that they love,” said KHP trooper, Ben Gardner.

With the accident being right before the holidays, Trooper Gardner wants to set a reminder that drinking and driving is not an option.

“Stay the nights, give the keys up to someone else, do rideshare, Uber or Lyft or whatever that might be but make sure you are going to put yourself in a situation where you are going to succeed before you start drinking alcohol, because once you start, your judgment and your view or your own abilities,” he said.

He says, with holiday gatherings increasing in the wake of the pandemic, he also expects an increase of impaired drivers.

“There is a lot of opportunities for people to be gathered up and celebrating especially following the year of covid and the inability to gather up and I think this year we will see a lot of people traveling down the roadways cause they didnt experience that over the past several months so I see an increase that is going to occur and I know fatalities have been moving up in our own state and across the nation,” Gardner said.

Gardner says law enforcement will be ready to make those stops if they suspect any impaired driving, especially around the holidays.

