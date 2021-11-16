KDOT offers tips ahead of Thanksgiving travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is offering tips ahead of a busy travel week.

The agency said preparing before a trip begins and keeping safety in mind are important steps to having a good start to Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings.

KDOT teamed up with the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) to share a few reminders.

They encourage drivers to first, check KDOT’s travel information website before hitting the road. This tool offers up-to-date road condition information and is updated 24/7.

“The KanDrive website is a great resource when traveling Kansas highways – helping you stay informed about road conditions and construction projects going on across the state,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Be informed so you can choose the best route to safely get you where you need to go.”

The agencies also encourage drivers planning to travel on the turnpikes in Kansas, Oklahoma, or Texas to get a K-TAG. They said it provides the lowest tolls and works in all three states.

“Your holiday travels will be the most affordable on the Kansas Turnpike with a K-TAG,” said Bruce Meisch, KTA’s Director of Technology. “With our recent announcement of a toll adjustment coming in February, a K-TAG is more important than ever since you’ll save a significant amount off the cash rate. Because it works in Oklahoma and Texas, your regional travel will be even easier.”

With many people planning to hit the road this Thanksgiving, it’s also important for drivers to keep their focus on the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol asks Kansans to ditch the distractions, don’t drive impaired, buckle up, and have children secured in properly fitted safety seats.

“As friends and families gather across our state, KHP will be there to keep you safe. There will be extra patrols throughout the holiday weekend. Please do your part to ensure everyone makes it to their destinations safely,” said KHP Lt. Candice Breshears. “Always celebrate responsibly and have a plan in place for a designated driver or utilize a rideshare service. And always, buckle up and put the distractions away so you can focus on driving safely.”

The agency’s final reminder is for travelers to check their vehicle’s condition and have a basic winter travel kit handy in case of an emergency. Some items to pack in it are blankets, bottled water, non-perishable food, cell phone charger, ice scraper, jumper cables, and a first-aid kit.

Anyone that needs assistance on the highway is asked to call *47 for KHP or *582 while on the Kansas Turnpike. For an emergency, call 911.

