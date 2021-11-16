KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for woman with dementia missing from Liberal

SEWARD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Liberal Police Department has requested it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Liberal.

The KBI said the agencies are looking for Ida Knight, 66, and the public has been requested to help find her.

Knight was last seen between 1 and 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Cottonwood Apartments on Millwood Circle in Liberal. She was wearing a white nightgown and a dark-colored jacket. She may have had help leaving the area.

The KBI said Knight is a 66-year-old white female around 6 feet tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She had gray hair and hazel eyes and typically uses a wheelchair but is capable of walking short distances.

KBI said Knight has been diagnosed with dementia.

If anyone sees Ida Knight or has information on where she may be, they should call 911 or the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0150 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.