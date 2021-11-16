Kansas City area schools repeal some mask mandates ahead of Spring semester

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City area schools have been revisiting mask mandates as children 5 - 11 have been approved to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and some have lifted the mandates for older children.

KCTV5 reports the Shawnee Mission School Board voted Monday night, Nov. 15, to remove its mask mandate for children in grades 7 - 12.

The administration suggested the change start on Jan. 3, right after students and staff return from winter break. The measure with that date passed with a vote of 5 - 2.

As many school districts adopted mask mandates at the start of the fall semester, the topic played a big role in recent school board elections.

The audience was more subdued and equally divided at the first post-election board meeting for Shawnee Mission.

“It’s time. It’s time to let all of these children have a more normal, pre-COVID school experience. It’s time to let us parents choose,” parent Laura Donnelly told the board.

“Our baby cannot get vaccinated because a vaccine is not yet approved for his age range,” said teacher Annie Hasan, who asked the board to delay the move until after vaccines are available for the youngest.

In Johnson Co., masks are already optional for higher grades in Spring Hill and DeSoto schools. In Olathe and Blue Valley, where board seats went to anti-mask candidates, masks will be moved to optional status on Nov. 29.

Shawnee Mission differed as the district where the pro-mask candidates won, however, the superintendent said Monday they could only hold out for so long.

“I think it’s going to become exceptionally difficult to enforce with our neighbors having made that change,” said Superintendent Michelle Hubbard.

With children ages 5-11 now approved to get a modified dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the board said this would be the last time it revisits the mask mandate.

A progress report showed Shawnee Mission’s lowest vaccination rate for kids 12 - 17 in district-covered zip codes was at 50%, whereas the highest was at 84%.

Numbers for children younger than 12 have not yet been released, but concerns remain for pre-K students and younger who have not yet been approved to get vaccinated against the virus.

“Your students do not live in a bubble,” said Johnson County Department of Health Director of Epidemiology Elizabeth Holzschuh. “Your high school students probably have siblings who are in elementary school down to daycares. And so if daycare kids are not protected, it has the potential to impact your elementary schools and your high schools and vice versa.”

The district said it only changed the mandate for upper grades because the Johnson County Commission voted over the summer that masks would be required in school buildings with kids up to grade 6. This is due to the vaccine not being approved for ages 5 - 11 until recently.

The county mandate for schools is in place through May, but the Commission will likely revisit it before the year is up.

