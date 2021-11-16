K-State’s Ayoka Lee named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State center Ayoka Lee was named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after a sensational start to her season.

Lee put up 28.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as the Wildcats have jumped off to a 3-0 start to the season. In the season-opening game, Lee set a new school record with 43 points in the 103-40 win over central Arkansas.

This marks Lee’s first Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

