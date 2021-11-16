Advertisement

K-State’s Ayoka Lee named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college basketball media days...
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college basketball media days Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State center Ayoka Lee was named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after a sensational start to her season.

Lee put up 28.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as the Wildcats have jumped off to a 3-0 start to the season. In the season-opening game, Lee set a new school record with 43 points in the 103-40 win over central Arkansas.

This marks Lee’s first Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

