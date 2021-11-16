Advertisement

Johnson Co. man jailed after alleged child sex crimes that happened over Christmas

Jake Ruthrauff is arrested for indecent liberties with a child on Nov. 15, 2021.
Jake Ruthrauff is arrested for indecent liberties with a child on Nov. 15, 2021.(Johnson Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Johnson Co. man is behind bars after a warrant was issued for his arrest following child sex crimes that happened over Christmas in 2020.

KCTV5 reports that court documents indicate Jake A. Ruthrauff had a warrant issued for his arrest for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14-years-old and was booked into jail on Monday, Nov. 15.

The document alleges the crimes happened between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day of 2020.

The booking log shows Ruthrauff, who is in his mid-twenties, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

A bond of $250,000 with various conditions has been set for Ruthrauff.

