JCPD attempts to identify recent burglary suspect

Junction City Police ask the public to help identify this person who is a suspect in a recent burglary on Nov. 16, 2021.
Junction City Police ask the public to help identify this person who is a suspect in a recent burglary on Nov. 16, 2021.(Shawn Wheat | JCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City police need help identify the suspect in a recent burglary.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post it needs the public’s help to identify the suspect in a recent burglary.

JCPD said the man has a distinct mark or birthmark between his eyebrows.

If anyone knows this person they should immediately call JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

