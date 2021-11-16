JCPD attempts to identify recent burglary suspect

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City police need help identify the suspect in a recent burglary.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post it needs the public’s help to identify the suspect in a recent burglary.

JCPD said the man has a distinct mark or birthmark between his eyebrows.

If anyone knows this person they should immediately call JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.