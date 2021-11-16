Horton police search for stolen motorcycle

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Horton police have asked residents to keep an eye out for a motorcycle that was stolen on Tuesday afternoon.

The Horton Police Department said on Tuesday in a Facebook post that it is looking for a Suzuki 125 that was stolen from a home between 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

If anyone has seen this motorcycle, the Horton Police Department has asked to them to immediately call 785-486-2694 with that information.

