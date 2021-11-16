Advertisement

Horton police search for stolen motorcycle

Horton police search for this stolen bike on Nov. 16, 2021. Residents have been asked to keep...
Horton police search for this stolen bike on Nov. 16, 2021. Residents have been asked to keep an eye out.(Horton Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Horton police have asked residents to keep an eye out for a motorcycle that was stolen on Tuesday afternoon.

The Horton Police Department said on Tuesday in a Facebook post that it is looking for a Suzuki 125 that was stolen from a home between 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

If anyone has seen this motorcycle, the Horton Police Department has asked to them to immediately call 785-486-2694 with that information.

