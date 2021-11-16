Gov. Kelly proclaims Apprenticeship Week to highlight Kansas’s apprenticeship program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In order to highlight the Sunflower State’s Registered Apprenticeship Program, Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed this week as Apprenticeship Week.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed a proclamation to spotlight the importance of Kansas’s Registered Apprenticeship Program and declared this week, Nov. 15-21, as Apprenticeship Week throughout the Sunflower State.

“The Registered Apprenticeship Program connects skilled workers with good-paying jobs,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration will continue to leverage this program and other apprenticeships to improve quality of life for Kansans, grow our workforce, and strengthen our economy.”

Gov. Kelly said the Registered Apprenticeship Program is an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway for individuals to get paid work experience, classroom instruction and a nationally recognized credential. She said the program also offers employers a chance to develop and prepare their future workforces.

By allowing apprentices to earn while they learn and provide a path to well-paying careers, Gov. Kelly said the program has been instrumental to help those who have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.

“Apprenticeships are a great way for us to expand our economies in rural and urban Kansas by ensuring people have the skillsets businesses need,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “I know this model works and I know it has the potential to change the lives of apprentices while also improving business operations and profitability – which is why it’s so important to celebrate Apprenticeship Week in Kansas.”

Gov. Kelly said registered apprenticeships can be customized to meet the needs of businesses and industries and have been successfully used in construction and manufacturing for many years in the state. She said the state is also working to modernize the program to include additional industries, including healthcare, IT, agricultural manufacturing, and distribution and logistics - all crucial to industries in the Sunflower State.

According to the Kansas Governor, the Registered Apprenticeship program also places a special focus on veterans, women, people of color, those formerly incarcerated and others with barriers to successful employment.

To learn more about Kansas’s Registered Apprenticeship Program, click HERE.

To read the full text of Gov. Kelly’s proclamation, click HERE.

