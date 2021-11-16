Gov. Kelly, KDHE warn Kansans to use antibiotics wisely as resistance grows

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have warned Kansans to use antibiotics wisely as resistance to them grows.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed the week of Nov. 18-24 as Use Antibiotics Wisely Week in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has asked healthcare providers and Kansans to use antibiotics wisely to help protect from growing resistance against medicine.

Gov. Kelly said the one-week observance led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promotes awareness of antibiotic resistance and the importance of appropriate prescriptions and use throughout the nation.

“It will take everyone to do their part in ensuring the proper use of antibiotics,” said Secretary Lee Norman, M.D., Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Utilizing antibiotics only when appropriate will help decrease the amount of antibiotic resistance infections across the state, further protecting all Kansans.”

Gov. Kelly said while antibiotic awareness does not mean to stop using antibiotics, but it means to improve the way they are prescribed and used - when necessary and appropriate.

Since the 1940s, Gov. Kelly said antibiotics have been used to treat bacterial infections and to significantly reduce the number of related illnesses and deaths. But now, over 75 years later, she said antibiotics have been overused and misused so much so that the bacteria the antibiotics have been designed to kill have adapted to them, making the drugs less effective.

In fact, the CDC has found some organisms have become so resistant there are almost no medications that can successfully treat the infections.

The CDC has found over one-third of all antibiotics prescribed or used in the U.S. are not needed or the medicine does not match the germ. It said antibiotics are not effective for viruses like colds, most sore throats and many sinus infections.

Gov. Kelly said antibiotic resistance is an ongoing major threat to public health which creates limitations on available treatments for bacterial infections and jeopardizes the ability of healthcare professionals to fight infectious diseases.

Additionally, the Kansas Governor said antibiotic resistance increases by four times or more when antibiotics are misused for viral infections like COVID-19 giving the pandemic the potential to kill more Kansans indirectly by driving resistant infections.

Each year, Gov. Kelly said over 2,8 million people in the U.S. contract antibiotic-resistant infections and over 35,000 of them die. She said Kansas is the 8th highest antibiotic prescribing state with 904 prescriptions per 1,000 population and in the bottom three for implementation of antibiotic stewardship programs in healthcare facilities.

Gov. Kelly said antibiotic stewardship is an effort to improve prescription and use of antibiotics. She said it is crucial not only for healthcare providers to include stewardship in their practice but that they also become stewards of appropriate use.

The KDHE said Kansans can help by doing the following:

Do not request that your doctor prescribe antibiotics.

Antibiotics may have side effects. When your doctor says you do not need an antibiotic, taking one may do more harm than good.

Only take antibiotics that are prescribed for you and take the whole course as described. Do not share or use leftover antibiotics. Antibiotics treat specific types of infections. Taking the wrong medicine may delay correct treatment and allow bacteria to multiply.

To learn more about antibiotic resistance, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.