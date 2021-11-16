Advertisement

Gov. Kelly, Goodyear named ‘Distinguished Citizens’ by Jayhawk Area Council

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk Area Council celebrated leaders they say have made an important impact on the community.

The group made its annual Distinguished Citizen selections. Gov. Laura Kelly won the eponymous honor, and Goodyear was selected as the corporate citizen.

Honorees are selected by a committee of past honorees, looking at service and leadership in Kansas communities. Council leadership says it’s important for the youth to have good leaders to look up to.

“Having good role models for all of our youth is a positive,” JAC CEO Wayne Pancoast said. “It instills in them a sense of community, a sense of citizenship, and a sense of service.”

“They are developing the future leaders of our community, of our state, and of our nation and the world,” Gov. Kelly said.

Gov. Kelly says she is humbled by the distinction.

