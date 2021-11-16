Advertisement

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Google Cloud outage appears to be alleviating a bit.

Google Cloud’s outage was reported on its status dashboard Tuesday.

The engineering team who is investigating the outage said the issue is partially resolved.

The number of apps on Downdetector with reported problems has decreased from the height of outage, when nearly every major app - from Spotify to Snapchat - was in the red.

Still, customers may encounter some 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather outlook - La Nina pattern
Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season
Jesse Leroy Davis, 32, of Topeka was arrested early Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
Topeka man facing drug charges after weekend traffic stop
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community
Autopsy shows meth contributed to man’s drowning
Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

Latest News

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door in Texas
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding
The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Nearly 50K still have no power after Washington state storm