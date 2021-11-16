Advertisement

Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office continues investigation into October shooting, asks public for assistance

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A month after the shooting death of Enfinnity Hayes, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for its help to find the man responsible.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is still investigating the Oct. 3 shooting of Enfinnity Hayes and has now asked the public for assistance.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City with reports of a victim who had been in a recent shooting. The victim has since been identified as Enfinnity Hayes, 22, of Ft. Riley. She died later at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hayes was approached by a man described to be 6-foot-1 or taller dressed in all black. He approached Hayes and her husband and tried to rob the couple at gunpoint.

Hayes was rushed to the hospital by her husband.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they should immediately contact the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261 or Dispatch at 785-762-5912 if it is after hours.

