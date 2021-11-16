Advertisement

Former Topeka High athlete Teven Jenkins returns from injuries

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) during the NFL football team's rookie...
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)(David Banks | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka High football player Teven Jenkins returned to practice for the first time since offseason workouts.

After being picked in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jenkins was sidelined with a back injury that required surgery on Aug. 18.

“We’ll have to really get him in here and see where he’s at,” said coach Matt Nagy. “It’s been a while since Teven’s put the pads on, so we’ll start there. That will be exciting for us to see where he’s at. I know he’s really anxious and excited to get out there.”

The Bears have 21 days to activate Jenkins from the injured reserve.

“As far as the sides and stuff, we’ll work through it with him,” Nagy said. “We get to work through and see where he’s at conditioning-wise, physically where he’s at. It’s just going to be, honestly, really an hour-by-hour, day-by-day process with him. But it’s definitely a good thing to have, and we’re excited to get him out there.”

