Food giveaway set for Saturday morning at downtown Topeka church

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will hold the food...
St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will hold the food distribution in conjunction with Harvesters starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka church will be the site of a food giveaway this weekend.

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will hold the food distribution in conjunction with Harvesters starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Organizers say food will be given away as long as the supply lasts.

