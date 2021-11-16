Food giveaway set for Saturday morning at downtown Topeka church
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka church will be the site of a food giveaway this weekend.
St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will hold the food distribution in conjunction with Harvesters starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Organizers say food will be given away as long as the supply lasts.
Copyright 202 WIBW. All rights reserved.