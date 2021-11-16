Food giveaway set for Saturday morning at downtown Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka church will be the site of a food giveaway this weekend.

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will hold the food distribution in conjunction with Harvesters starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Organizers say food will be given away as long as the supply lasts.

