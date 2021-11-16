Federal court sides with Kansas, blocks provision to control state tax policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal court sided with Kansas on Monday in a ruling to block a provision to control state tax policy in the American Rescue Plan Act.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Nov. 15, a federal court agreed with Kansas that to prohibit states that accept federal COVID-19 relief money from reducing taxes is unconstitutional after an attempt by Congress and President Joe Biden’s Administration to do so.

“The federal court’s ruling ensures that tax relief enacted earlier this year by the Kansas Legislature over Governor Kelly’s veto will remain in effect and will not result in the Biden administration demanding that Kansas return some of its federal COVID-19 relief funds,” Schmidt said. “It also clears the way for Kansas to adopt our bipartisan recommendations to eliminate or significantly reduce the state’s sales tax on groceries without fear of federal reprisal. This is welcome news that confirms our view that the Constitution does not permit the federal government to micromanage how Kansas sets its own state-level tax policy.”

In March, Schmidt said Congress passed and President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act, which held a provision to prohibit states from using any ARPA funds to “directly or indirectly” pay the cost of reducing state taxes for the next three years.

On March 16, Schmidt said he and 20 other state attorneys general wrote Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to request clarification on what the “indirectly” requirement means and how states could avoid violating it.

In response, Yellen declined to clarify the federal government’s position and on March 31, Schmidt said he joined 12 other attorneys general to file a lawsuit to seek invalidation of the provision as exceeding the power vested in the federal government by the United States Constitution.

On Monday, Schmidt said the federal court agreed and entered a permanent injunction to prohibit the federal government from enforcing the provision.

“[T]he Tax Mandate dictates more than what States do with federal funds; it dictates what States do with State funds as well,” the court wrote. “The Tax Mandate’s restriction on direct or indirect state tax cuts pressures States into adopting a particular — and federally preferred — tax policy. … This is a federal invasion of State sovereignty…”

Schmidt said the lawsuit is one of several he has filed or supported to challenge attempts by the Biden administration to extend federal authority over states beyond what the Constitution allows.

Schmidt said a separate successful legal challenge backed by Kansas has required the Biden Administration to continue to enforce the Migrant Protection Protocols, which require those seeking asylum at the U.S. southern border to remain in Mexico while waiting for their hearing in U.S. immigration court. He said other challenges are still pending.

To read Monday’s ruling, click HERE.

