EXPLAINED: Topeka’s process for hiring new police chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the search for the next Topeka Police Chief enters the final stages, several viewers have asked us about the hiring process.

The City Manager brought in four final candidates for interviews last week, two Topeka police officers and two from outside the department, but first they had to go through a detailed hiring process.

Interim Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles, TPD Major Russel Klumpp, Sonia Russel from the Detroit Police Department and Rance Quinn out of Kansas City are the final four candidates the city is considering.

Last week the four candidates attended a public meet and greet and went through two interview panels.

The first one made up of city staff, the district attorney, and the director of KBI.

The second panel was made up of various community leaders including S.J. Hazim.

“I think they want to try and check the pulse of what the people of the city are looking for,” said Hazim. “We represent a whole lot of different people through the six of us, there are some people who think we need someone from outside the department, there’s some who think we need someone from inside the department,” he said. “I know we have some good choices and I was delighted to see some of their hearts and their vision for this city.”

The meet and greet and interview process came after the city narrowed the applicants.

A city spokesperson said the city posted the position on seven hiring sites in late September and closed it November 1st.

Eighteen individuals applied for the position, fourteen reached the minimum qualifications.

The posting shows the minimum qualifications included; holding a bachelors’ degree in criminal justice or a related field, 10 years law enforcement experience, with minimum 5 years supervisory experience, and experience at a division command level or higher in a similar size community.

City Manager Brent Trout, who will be leaving the city at the end of the year, will make the decision on the new chief, while consulting with Topeka City Council.

A city spokesperson said the police chief position is not under contract, so the council will take no formal action on the hiring decision.

The City Manager is accepting feedback from the community on the decision and he says the city plans to make a selection by January.

