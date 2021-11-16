Advertisement

Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates his touchdown run against Texas with teammate...
Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates his touchdown run against Texas with teammate Bryce Cabeldue (77) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a career day in the Jayhawks upset win over Texas, Kansas running back Devin Neal was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

The true freshmen rushed for a career-high 143 yards on 24 carries. He scored four total touchdowns in KU’s 57-56 win over the Longhorns.

Neal is in his the first Kansas freshmen in program history to win this award. Neal is just the 10th Jayhawk ever to be named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Neal leads the Jayhawks in rushing yardage with 648 yards and seven touchdowns on 144 carries.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
57-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road

Latest News

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) dunks the ball in front of Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during...
KU’s Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college basketball media days...
K-State’s Ayoka Lee named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
Emporia State named a two-seed for the NCAA Tournament
Emporia State named a two-seed for the NCAA Tournament
Emporia State gathered at Emporia's Country Club to watch the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament...
Emporia State named two-seed in NCAA Touranment