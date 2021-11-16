Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a career day in the Jayhawks upset win over Texas, Kansas running back Devin Neal was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
The true freshmen rushed for a career-high 143 yards on 24 carries. He scored four total touchdowns in KU’s 57-56 win over the Longhorns.
Neal is in his the first Kansas freshmen in program history to win this award. Neal is just the 10th Jayhawk ever to be named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
Neal leads the Jayhawks in rushing yardage with 648 yards and seven touchdowns on 144 carries.
