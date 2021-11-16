Congress passes Moran-backed bill to expand VA tuition benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill pushed through by Kansas Senator Jerry Moran will see its way to the president’s desk soon.

Senators Moran and John Tester, leaders of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, introduced a bill earlier this year aimed at expanding tuition benefits to family members of fallen soldiers. The Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act would require public colleges to provide in-state tuition rates for students under VA education benefits.

“Military service is family service,” Sen. Moran said. “This country has made a commitment to care for the families of fallen servicemembers. I applaud the House of Representatives for passing this bipartisan legislation to help fulfill that commitment and make certain that the surviving families of our fallen servicemembers, receive the education benefits their loved ones earned for them through their service to this nation. I urge the President to quickly sign this legislation into law.”

“It’s on us to make sure military families across this nation have access to quality benefits and education opportunities in return for their sacrifices,” Sen. Tester said. “House passage of our bipartisan bill means we’re one step away from expanding affordable, in-state tuition to survivors who deserve this critical support, and I urge the President to quickly sign it into law.”

The bill was passed through the US Senate in June, and by the US House Monday.

