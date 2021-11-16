Community-wide survey shows Topekans 40% more satisfied with the Capitol City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent community-wide survey has shown that Topekans are at least 40% more satisfied with living in and around the Capitol City.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the results of its Net Promoter Score survey show community pride has increased drastically among community members during the course of the Capitol City’s Momentum 2022 strategy.

Since 2017, GTP said the total number of people with a positive view of Topeka has risen with a 40% improvement in the community’s Net Promoter Score. The data came from responses of almost 2,000 residents.

GTP said the growth has been driven by a 120% increase over the past four years in respondents who identified as active promoters of the community. Year over year, it said the number of active promoters grew five percentage points between 2020 and 2021.

The latest results of the survey also indicate residents aged 18 - 24 had increasingly positive views of the community. Residents over the age of 55 were found to have the highest reported community satisfaction.

“The latest data is confirmation that our community’s strategy is working,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, the GTP’s senior vice president of strategy. “Our Momentum 2022 team — which truly consists of so many constructive voices from across our community — will continue to advance our strategy’s priorities, as we conclude this five-year development plan with even greater community support than before.”

GTP said the Net Promoter Score survey has been used since 2017 to measure community satisfaction. Each year, it said the survey asks the same question: “How likely is it that you would recommend Topeka and Shawnee County as a desirable place to live?”

In 2021, GTP said the community’s Net Promoter Score increased by about 19 percentage points, compared to 2018 responses. This is a 40% overall increase.

“We’re certainly moving in the right direction,” said Freddy Mawyin, the GTP’s research manager. “The growth in people actively promoting Topeka is great because it means our community has more cheerleaders than people speaking negatively about it. That’s our goal, and we’re getting better every year.”

Among different racial groups identified in this year’s survey, GTP said Asian residents reported the highest community satisfaction, followed by Hispanic residents. It said Asian residents were up to 36 percentage points while Hispanic residents were up to 24 percentage points compared to their white counterparts.

GTP said the biggest opportunity for growth can be found in the community’s Black residents, which trailed white, non-Hispanic residents in community satisfaction by eight percentage points.

“Wow, Topeka! Many remember just how toxic negativity was in our community in 2017. To see this kind of sustained growth in community satisfaction is encouraging,” said partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik. “It’s amazing to see that Asian and Hispanic residents of Topeka and Shawnee County, as well as young professionals, had such positive feedback in our latest survey. We are committed to ensuring that all other groups surveyed see the positive change they need to see to become active promoters of our great city.”

