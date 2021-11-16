Advertisement

Community Thanksgiving Dinner calling for volunteers as day approaches

Agriculture Hall, Stormont Vail Events Center
(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals will once again be delivered for this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and they could a few extra hands.

There will be no dinner at Ag Hall. But, there’s still plenty of prep work and cleaning that will need done as meals are being whipped up, not to mention the need for delivery drivers. Volunteers can sign up here, or by calling 785-422-8280. Thanksgiving Community Dinner Foundation President David Braun says they’re around 150 volunteers as of this afternoon, shy of the 400 desired.

Braun says there’s plenty of food for anybody who wants it.

“If you think you need one, or you don’t want to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner this year, call us,” Braun said. “We have 4,000 dinners to hand out and we want to hand them out. You don’t have to be in any special category, you don’t have to justify why you want the meal. You just have to call us and let us know you want it.”

Dinners will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day.

