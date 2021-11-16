Collision slows traffic Tuesday morning on US-75 north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle crash slowed rush-hour traffic Tuesday morning on a busy highway on the north side of Topeka.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of N.W. US-75 highway near the junction with US-24 highway.

Authorities at the scene said three vehicles collided. All three ended up on the left side of the divided, four-lane highway.

One of the vehicles, a white car, came to rest facing southeast in the left southbound lane.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper used a push-bar on the front of his cruiser to move the white car off the highway.

American Medical Response ambulance crews arrived around 8 a.m. to treat one of the individuals in the collision. It wasn’t immediately known if that person needed to go by ambulance to the hospital.

Southbound traffic on US-75 was backed up as far as N.W. 35th Street to the north of the crash scene as crews responded to the collision.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.