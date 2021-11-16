Ayoka Lee drops 31 points in Wildcats 73-49 win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s women’s basketball team won 73-49 over North Carolina A&T.

From start to finish, the Lady ‘Cats dominated. They never surrendered the lead in this game.

Ayoka Lee led the way on both ends. She put up 31 points, 13 rebounds and blocked 7 shots. This is the sixth time in Lee’s career that she’s scored 30 or more points in a game.

Serena Sundell put forth a solid performance in her 25 minutes of play. She was the team’s second leading scorer with 15 points and put up the most assists on the day with 7.

Kansas State (4-0) hits the road next to play NC State. That game will be played Friday, Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

