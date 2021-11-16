Autopsy shows meth contributed to man’s drowning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newly-released court documents show drugs were a factor in the death of a man found in the Shunga Creek this past summer.

13 NEWS obtained an autopsy report for LaShawn Mady, 25, that was filed with Shawnee County District Court.

A fisherman spotted Mady’s body July 2, 2021, in the creek waters near K-4 Highway, just east of Topeka’s city limits. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said at the time that they did not suspect foul play.

The autopsy report notes Mady had last been seen June 24, 2021, and his body was in a state of decomposition.

According to the autopsy report, Mady had methamphetamine in his system. An analysis also found ethanol, although it could not be certain if the level as linked to decomposition or recent ingestion of alcohol.

The report lists his cause of death as drowning, with meth intoxication as a contributing factor. The death was ruled an accident.

