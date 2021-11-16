Advertisement

Attorney General Derek Schmidt supports FCC efforts to fight robocalls

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, along with other state Attorneys General, wrote to the Federal Communications Commission Monday, Nov. 15, supporting its efforts to reduce robocalls to consumers.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is backing efforts to reduce the number of robocalls people receive.

Schmidt and Attorneys General from 49 other states, including the District of Columbia, sent a letter Monday to the FCC during its public comments session on the submitted changes to its application process for accessing phone numbers.

At the beginning of the year, phone companies were required to administer a caller I.D. authentication technology that confirms the phone calls come from the verified numbers. The requirement was meant to eliminate spoofing. However, robocallers have successfully avoided the caller I.D. authentication by buying access to legitimate numbers to conceal their true identities.

The FCC’s proposed changes would include a more in-depth application process to be reviewed and monitored by the phone companies. It requires companies to verify the customers’ identities to help keep their phone numbers from being sold to illegal robocallers.

The proposal also limits the use of temporary phone numbers and untraceable payment tools.

The Attorneys General asked the FCC back in August to require smaller telecommunications to implement the authentication technology quickly and no later than June 30, 2022.

Back in 2019, Schmidt and the 49 other state Attorneys General and the District of Columbia reached an agreement with some major telecom companies. It set eight principles to prevent and enforce efforts against illegal robocalls, by adding technologies that verify the callers are from a valid source. The agreement was later codified in the TRACED Act by Congress.

Schmidt also instructed the Consumer Protection Division in Kansas to carry-out do-not-call laws, so Kansans are protected from harassing scammer phone calls. Information on the division can be found here.

