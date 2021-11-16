Advertisement

Armored truck security guard killed in attempted robbery in Chicago

An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard...
An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard critically injured.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – An armored truck security guard is dead after an attempted robbery in Chicago.

Police said 47-year-old Lashonda Renee Hearts and her partner were moving an ATM machine Monday morning in the West Chatham neighborhood when several armed men approached them demanding cash.

Hearts was shot six times and her partner was shot twice.

Both guards were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Hearts later died.

The armed suspects were masked and wearing all black clothing.

The FBI said they got away with nothing and left in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects remain at large.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Leroy Davis, 32, of Topeka was arrested early Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
Topeka man facing drug charges after weekend traffic stop
Winter weather outlook - La Nina pattern
Winter weather outlook: What you can expect from the 2021-22 season
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community
Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
One person was killed Friday afternoon when a pair of semi-trailers collided near Palco in...
One killed when semis collide Friday in northwest Kansas

Latest News

Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Police early Tuesday were investigating an incident in which two windows were broken at...
Police investigate broken windows at downtown Topeka business
Woman charged in shooting death of KC church volunteer
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend
A three-vehicle collision slowed rush-hour traffic Tuesday morning on southbound N.W. US-75...
Collision slows traffic Tuesday morning on US-75 north of Topeka