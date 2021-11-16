22 vehicle burglaries reported over the weekend in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A string of vehicle burglaries were reported over the weekend in the city of Ogden iin Riley County, authorities said.

The burglaries occurred in Ogden overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning.

According to Riley County police officials, approximately 22 vehicles were burglarized.

Most of the vehicles that were entered had nothing stolen from then or reproted only a minimal loss.

Among items stolen were: a Sony Playstation 4 and Apple airpods from a 2003 Subaru Forester in the 500 block of 13th Street in Ogden, with an estimated loss of around $600.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

