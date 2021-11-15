Topeka Zoo welcomes special guests for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo welcomed a special guest as they gear up for the holidays.

Yeti the Reindeer made it to the Capital City. Yeti will be joined soon by Everest, and the reindeer duo will spend the holidays at the zoo.

Visitors can visit Yeti and Everest during the day and during Zoo Lights, which kicks off this Friday.

“Where this year’s Zoo Lights program is different - the whole zoo is involved this time, and we’ve added a number of additional features including live reindeer on loan from Santa. It gives us an opportunity to really talk about a species we don’t have year-round, and talk about those adaptations that make reindeer so unique.”

Zoo Lights tickets cost $10 for adults, and $2 for kids. You can find them on the Topeka Zoo’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.