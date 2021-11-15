Advertisement

Topeka Zoo welcomes special guests for the holidays

Yeti the Reindeer will spend the holidays at the Topeka Zoo
Yeti the Reindeer will spend the holidays at the Topeka Zoo(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo welcomed a special guest as they gear up for the holidays.

Yeti the Reindeer made it to the Capital City. Yeti will be joined soon by Everest, and the reindeer duo will spend the holidays at the zoo.

Visitors can visit Yeti and Everest during the day and during Zoo Lights, which kicks off this Friday.

“Where this year’s Zoo Lights program is different - the whole zoo is involved this time, and we’ve added a number of additional features including live reindeer on loan from Santa. It gives us an opportunity to really talk about a species we don’t have year-round, and talk about those adaptations that make reindeer so unique.”

Zoo Lights tickets cost $10 for adults, and $2 for kids. You can find them on the Topeka Zoo’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
57-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road

Latest News

Live at Five
(File)
Report: Kansas ranks 4th for overweight kids
Brandon Keazer
Manhattan names new airport director
Ray Miles, 57, was sentenced to 263 months in prison for the attempted murder of a Shawnee Co....
Man sentenced to 54+ years for violent attack of SNCO jail guard