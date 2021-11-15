Advertisement

Topeka woman looking to reunite found photo album with family

By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is hoping to reunite a family with their photo album that was discovered in her grandpa’s home years ago.

1508 SW High Ave. holds a lot of memories for Jennifer Davis.

“I have family photos on the porch, I have photos of me and my step-dad in the pool at the side of the house, and we used to play whiffle-ball on the side of the house.”

In 2013 after her grandpa passed, she and her mom were cleaning out his house when they discovered someone else’s memories.

“We went through the house and this book was found in the attic of the garage and my mom tired to find the owner for it, she posted it online a few years ago but she never got a response.”

The book contains family photos, baby pictures and two names, David and Sarah Sharer.

After the failed attempt to find the family in 2013, Jennifer Davis’s mom has kept the book with her in Parsons, Kansas.

On Sunday, when Davis went to visit her mom, she gave her the book to bring back to Topeka, to give it another try.

“I plan to look and see who use to own this house, I know you can do history on that,” said Davis. “I think the Kansas Historical Society might be able to help too, but I haven’t reached out to anybody, like I said I just got home today so I’ll start looking into that.”

Davis hopes that this time with the help of social media and some research, she’ll be able to help the album find its way home.

“Its sentimental, these are pretty interesting photographs, its somebodies history and if it were mine, I would want it back.”

Jennifer Davis says if anybody has any information on the photographs, you can email her at Leejenniferm77@gmail.com.

